Eric Bischoff will continue working with Major League Wrestling.
Bischoff appeared via satellite at the MLW Kings of Colosseum show this weekend, informing fans not to worry about what was in his envelope at MLW One-Shot.
The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE Hall of Fame legend was then announced for the upcoming MLW SuperFight 6 show scheduled for February 8.
What are @EBischoff and @courtbauer “secretly collaborating” on? Find out on Saturday, Feb. 8 at MLW SuperFight 6!
