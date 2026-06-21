Eric Bischoff recently admitted that he was surprised by Chris Jericho’s rise to the top of WWE, explaining that he didn’t think the company’s historical preferences would allow someone with Jericho’s profile to reach that level of success.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff pointed to WWE’s longstanding emphasis on larger-than-life performers as the primary reason for his skepticism.

“I never would have guessed that Chris Jericho would have become the star that he became in WWE. Never.”

Bischoff explained that his opinion had little to do with Jericho’s talent and everything to do with how WWE traditionally operated.

“Not because he wasn’t talented. Not because he couldn’t talk. Not because he couldn’t work. It was because I knew Vince McMahon’s preferences.”

According to Bischoff, WWE’s chairman historically gravitated toward physically imposing performers.

“Vince liked big guys. Vince liked larger-than-life characters. Chris wasn’t the biggest guy in the room, and I just didn’t think he’d ever get that opportunity.”

Despite those expectations, Bischoff said Jericho proved him completely wrong.

“Chris figured it out. He evolved. He adapted. He found ways to stay relevant and become indispensable.”

Bischoff praised Jericho’s ability to reinvent himself throughout his career, suggesting that was ultimately the key to his longevity.

“He was always willing to change. He was always willing to reinvent himself. That’s one of the reasons he’s had the career he’s had.”

Looking back, Bischoff acknowledged that Jericho exceeded every expectation he originally had.

“If you would have asked me back then if Chris Jericho was going to become one of WWE’s biggest stars, I would have said no. I would have been wrong.”

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