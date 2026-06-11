Eric Bischoff recently revealed that despite taking numerous bumps throughout his wrestling career, nobody had ever actually taught him how to properly take one.

While visiting the former WCW Power Plant training facility, Bischoff discussed his experience receiving instruction from Buddy Lee Parker.

“Nobody has ever taught me how to take a bump.”

“I’ve taken bumps.”

“Choke slams from The Giant.”

“Choke slams from Kane off the edge of a stage.”

“Power bomb from Kevin Nash off of the stage onto the floor.”

“Nobody ever taught me how to take them.”

Bischoff admitted that his first attempts under Parker’s guidance were rough.

“I was horrible.”

“I sucked at it.”

“I had no idea what I was doing.”

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that taking bumps on television and actually learning proper technique are two completely different things.

“I’ve done it.”

“I’ve been thrown around.”

“But nobody ever showed me how to do it correctly.”

After receiving instruction, Bischoff came away with a greater appreciation for the fundamentals taught to wrestlers.

“There’s a lot more to it than people think.”

“You make it look easy when you’ve been doing it your whole life.”

“It’s not easy.”

Bischoff also reflected on how unusual it was to finally receive formal training after decades in the wrestling business.

“Here I am all these years later.”

“And I’m just now learning how to take a bump.”

“That’s pretty crazy when you think about it.”

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