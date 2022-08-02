Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satinto discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Bischoff dismissed the theory that wrestling ratings for both WWE and AEW are down due to different all the various media platforms that fans can watch the produc.

Bischoff also stated that he doesn’t think AEW is competition to WWE:

“That’s an excuse. I’m not buying that. The product is boring. Nothing new has happened. Nothing has evolved. It’s the same formula up until recently, we’re talking about WWE, who is by far the dominant (company). There is no competition. AEW is not competition, no matter how much Tony Khan wants to believe it is, it’s not. You’re in the same business, Tony, but that’s not the same thing as being in competition. You’re not taking market share, Tony. You’re just in the same business. It’s kind of like having a little mom and pop hamburger stand on the corner and saying that you’re in competition with Arby’s.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription