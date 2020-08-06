 Eric Bischoff Appears As Guest Moderator On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff appeared as the guest moderator for the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. This was Bischoff’s return to the TNT network, which hosted World Championship Wrestling (WCW) back in the 90s.

