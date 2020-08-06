Eric Bischoff Appears As Guest Moderator On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff appeared as the guest moderator for the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. This was Bischoff’s return to the TNT network, which hosted World Championship Wrestling (WCW) back in the 90s.
.@EBischoff has arrived and is your special guest moderator in this debate!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/PeXshzvgQT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
It’s been 20 years!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 6, 2020
Full results for Dynamite can be found here.
