On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in the ongoing drama between AEW world champion CM Punk, The Elite, Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and the rest of the fallout from Punk’s comments at the post-ALL OUT media scrum. Check out the former WCW President’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Calls Punk’s comments whiny:

“It’s so f*cking whiny. ‘We have to get up here and address this…’ You know, it’s like this is like high school sh*t. And obviously something clearly Phil [CM Punk] has left some scar tissue and I get that. [He is] Disappointed, feels betrayed possibly, who knows?”

Says he doesn’t want Punk to fail but has lost some respect for him:

“I don’t know what the story was and who did what to who, it doesn’t really matter. But at some point, you got to let that sh*t go bro. You can’t let it get in the way of how you’re perceived as a character. And I just want to say and I don’t have anything personally against Punk, I lost some respect for him based on some stupid sh*t that he said but it doesn’t mean I dislike him or want him to fail or whatever.”

Doesn’t think it is a good look for Punk as a babyface:

“But here’s a guy who’s supposed to be a baby face whining, it’s f*cking whining. Like if my 10-year-old kid came home from school and whined to me like that, I’d grab him by the ear, I’d take him outside and we’d have a talk about being so f*cking whiny. Not a good look, especially for a babyface.”

