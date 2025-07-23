Trick Williams continues to shine on both NXT and TNA Wrestling.

According to a report from Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, WWE officials are said to be “very impressed” with the reigning TNA World Champion’s recent work.

Over the past year, Williams has cemented his status as a top-tier talent. He’s a two-time NXT World Champion, first capturing the title at NXT Spring Breakin’ in April 2024. His second reign began on October 1, 2024, coinciding with NXT’s debut on The CW Network. Then in May, at NXT Battleground, Williams made history by defeating Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship — the first time the title was defended on a WWE pay-per-view event.

Since capturing the TNA World Title, Williams has defended it successfully against Mike Santana and Joe Hendry.

Eric Bischoff recently praised Hulk Hogan’s lasting star power and influence, crediting him as a crucial factor in launching their new promotion, Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

Speaking on a recent edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Bischoff dismissed Hogan’s critics and made it clear that Hogan’s name continues to carry significant weight.

When Helwani asked whether negative opinions surrounding Hogan have made it difficult to get the company off the ground, Bischoff firmly disagreed. He said,

“It’s the opposite. It’s open doors. Do I think Fox Nation would’ve partnered with Eric Bischoff, Chad Bronstein, and Izzy Martinez without Hulk Hogan? Not a chance. Hogan’s involvement opened doors for us — and still does. People were saying he was ‘washed up’ and ‘old news.’ I thought, ‘Yeah, I don’t think so.’ And we were right.”

He continued, “It can be awkward because I want to defend him — he’s my friend, and I know his heart. But it goes back to that 10% of people who make 90% of the noise. The vast majority still support him. Look at his beer — it’s doing amazing. The brand is thriving. He’s opening a sports bar right across from Madison Square Garden. That doesn’t happen unless people still respect and admire him. Sure, 10% will always be haters, but the 90%? They still love Hulk Hogan.”