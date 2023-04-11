Eric Bischoff weighs in on AEW making their UK debut this summer.

The promotion revealed one week ago that on August 27th they would be holding their ALL In London special from Wembley Stadium, a venue with a capacity of 90K.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff predicts that AEW will do very well because it’s a new market and the show will be more of a cultural event that one has to attend.

I think AEW is gonna do extremely well. They’ve been hearing about AEW for four years … getting bits and pieces of it however they get it, but now having that show come to Wembley … it’s going to be an event. It’s bigger than wrestling. It’s a cultural event and I suspect it’s going to do extremely well.

Bischoff adds that the real benefit for AEW is its potential growth in international television distribution.

I think what you’re going to see downstream is tremendous growth in their international television distribution and that’s where the real benefit is gonna be.

