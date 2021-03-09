On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast legendary wrestling promoter and personality Eric Bischoff spoke about two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and how he was not a credible top draw during his time in WWE. Highlights are below.

Says Bret Hart changed his attitude towards higher-ups, but is still one of the best technical wrestlers ever:

He wanted to kill Vince McMahon when I started working with him. He hated Shawn Michaels, he hated Ric Flair, he hated everybody in WWE – probably not everybody but a lot of people. He was miserable; Vince McMahon was the anti-Christ – until he got to go into the Hall of Fame. Then it’s time to kiss and make up. Then Eric [Bischoff] was the anti-Christ then Hogan was the anti-Christ. He’s so obvious and look to this day I do respect Bret, many aspects of Bret Hart as a performer. I still think in the ring today, and I’ve said this before, I’m not going to change my opinion. Nothing will change my opinion; no-one will change my opinion. Bret Hart in my opinion is one of the best technical performers in his generation – not the biggest star.

Comments on Hart’s poor drawing ability in the main event scene in WWE:

His drawing power in the WWE was well documented by anyone who wants to do the research in an objective way. He was not a main-event draw in WWE. That’s it, that’s a fact, it’s not my fault, I wasn’t there, I didn’t book him – it just didn’t work. He was the champion, he was the face of the company, and he was the least successful World Heavyweight Champion or at least one of in WWE history – which is a long freakin’ history. It is what it is. Bret Hart is that kind of guy who has to have somebody to hate in order to have something to talk about.

