Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the decision to put Buff Bagwell and Scotty Riggs in the nWo.

Bagwell joining the New World Order:

“I think putting Riggs into the NWO and because of the backstory with Bagwell and his relationship with Lex Luger and Sting and the Steiner Brothers who were at that point in time were definitively WCW guys, right. Much like Ric Flair would have been smarter really would have been. Putting Bagwell in the NWO checked a couple of boxes. But, absolutely you’re right and there could have been some great story there between Riggs and the NWO and Buff as he was WCW flag waving you know cheerleader for the WCW brand it would have been a much better choice no question about it.”

Bagwell being a better heel than face:

“He walks to the ring and he’s subconsciously he’s a heel the minute he comes through the curtain whether he wants to be or not to a certain segment of the audience.”

