Former head of WCW and long-time wrestling promoter and personality Eric Bischoff took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the arrival of WWE Hall of Famer Sting in AEW. It was revealed that the Stinger signed a multi-year deal with the promotion, something that Bischoff admits excites him for the possibilities.

He writes, “I’m excited about the possibilities with the addition of @Sting to the @AEW roster and the potential of the story going forward. So far, they’ve over delivered on one very important story element and have laid an intriguing foundation for another. I’m in.”

Bischoff was leading the NWO faction in WCW during Sting’s debut of the Crow character, which culminated in him winning the world title over Hollywood Hulk Hogan at Starrcade 1997. He has also made several cameos in AEW himself.

Following a run in TNA Sting would finally appear in WWE around 2014 to have a high-stakes showdown with Triple H at WrestleMania 31. He would be inducted into their Hall of Fame later that year. His final matchup would be a WWE title opportunity against then champion Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions 2015.

See Bischoff’s tweet below.