Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about what Dolph Ziggler can accomplish in NJPW after WWE departure.

“Whatever he wants, he’s that talented. He’s in excellent shape. For the last five or six years, I’ve always been doing this show. When people ask me, you know, who have you had to rebuild the NWO or introduce a new NWO? What are three guys? Whatever the question is posed to me in terms of a fantasy booking situation, you know, Dolph’s been one of my go-to’s. I think he’s been so underrated and underappreciated for so long. But if you just look at him physically, you guys are in amazing shape. He looks like a world-class athlete. He’s like Kurt Angle in a way. And obviously, they both have great amateur backgrounds, Kurt being, you know, kind of on a different level. But nonetheless, Dolph has a collegiate, great collegiate amateur wrestling background. But he’s like to me, he’s like. Lurt [Angle] in the sense that. If you’re head of creative and you sit down with Kurt and say, okay, Kurt, I need you to be a comedic heel or a comedian, not a comedic heel, a comedic babyface. I need you to make us laugh. I need Kurt to put smiles on these people’s faces, pal. Kurt can do that. I mean, he’s got. And you will appreciate this. He’s just got the timing. And he’s fearless. Perhaps because he’s a killer and he doesn’t have any reason to be afraid. But he’s fearless. He’ll put himself out there. He’ll make an ass of himself. He’ll have fun making fun of himself. Right? Yeah. Not a lot of people are comfortable doing that. Kurt is extremely comfortable. I mean, he’s a funny guy by nature, and he can go out and be that comedic babyface. He’d come out with a little tiny cowboy hat on, like in Toy Story or some bullshit, and then you come back the following Monday and go, ‘Dammit, Kurt! I need you to be a killer.

I want people to be afraid of the very thought of stepping into the ring with you.’ He can do that in a believable way. The guy can go from a stand-up, comedian-esque type professional wrestler to being a legitimate, you know, man-killer. And he can do it on a flip, a coin. Which one do you want? Do you want to be funny, Kurt? Do you want killer Kurt? Which one do you want? You can have either one of them and he does them both equally. Well, Dolph reminds me of that. You know, I haven’t seen as much of it out of Dolph as we have over the years. Out of Kurt, obviously. But he has that ability, I think. I would imagine he’s extremely well off financially. Dolph’s been in the business at a pretty high level. He may not be the top of the card, you know, year in and year out, but he’s been making it.”