The decision to have John Cena lose the final match of his career continues to divide fans, but one influential voice from wrestling’s past believes WWE made the right call.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff offered a strong defense of the controversial finish, arguing that it accomplished exactly what high-level wrestling storytelling is meant to do. Bischoff explained that the outcome did not surprise him and that the real value lay in what it created for Gunther, rather than what it took away from Cena.

Bischoff pointed to the crowd’s immediate reaction at Saturday Night’s Main Event, describing it as the kind of uncomfortable, stunned silence that signals a moment fans will never forget. To him, that response echoed one of the most famous turning points in wrestling history: Hulk Hogan’s shocking heel turn in 1996. In both cases, the audience wasn’t angry or excited; it was caught off guard, processing something they never expected to see.

From Bischoff’s perspective, that reaction is the hallmark of effective booking. He praised WWE’s presentation for allowing viewers to absorb the raw emotion in the building, arguing that shock and disappointment can be far more powerful than applause when used correctly. In his view, Cena’s loss created instant gravity around Gunther in a way a more predictable sendoff never could.

However, Bischoff emphasized that the finish only matters if WWE capitalizes on it. He believes Gunther now carries the burden of that stolen farewell moment, and if fans continue to associate him with denying Cena a triumphant ending, his villain status could skyrocket. Should that momentum hold, Bischoff suggested that Paul Levesque will ultimately be praised for a decision that initially seemed unpopular.

Although Gunther has not yet returned to the ring since the match, his on-screen presence has already drawn strong reactions. According to Bischoff, that lingering resentment from the audience is exactly the point, and if nurtured properly, it could define the next phase of Gunther’s career.