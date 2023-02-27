Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff compared the ascension of Sami Zayn to WCW’s DDP (Diamond Dallas Page).

“There are some parallels there. [DDP] was kind of in the middle of the roster, right, and he was pretty good,” Bischoff stated, “but once [DDP] made that transition, once he turned down the NWO and started working with Randy Savage and so many other top names, he just blew out of the pack. He didn’t slowly grow his way to the top of the roster; he just blew the doors off.” “Sami has been around a long time, you know, and he’s been very successful and he’s very talented and he’s very good,” he started. “But the way he has completely blown the doors off and taken ownership of that character and that role is very similar to what DDP did.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc