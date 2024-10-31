Eric Bischoff is back in power.

As noted, Paul Walter Hauser called Court Bauer live during an interview with Eric Bischoff, where the former WCW Executive Vice President was formally invited to “call the shots” at the upcoming MLW One Shot 2024 special event.

Following the release of the 83 Weeks episode with Paul Walter Hauser (see below), Major League Wrestling confirmed Eric Bischoff for their MLW One-Shot event in New York City.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Eric Bischoff returns to power at MLW One-Shot in NYC

Major League Wrestling grants best-in-class wrestling executive Eric Bischoff total creative control for an exclusive night of MLW presented live on YouTube.

NEW YORK, NY — MLW fans are in for a historic and unprecedented event as Eric Bischoff, the mastermind who changed the face of wrestling during the Monday Night Wars, returns to take control at MLW ONE-SHOT. See it go down on Thursday, December 5, live from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City and presented for free on YouTube.

Buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.

In a twist that no one saw coming, Bischoff will have total control over MLW for one night only. From matchmaking to the TV trucks, Bischoff will oversee the event in his vision. The unique opportunity for Bischoff to call the shots came about during a recent episode of Bischoff’s YouTube show, Wise Choices, where he was joined by MLW’s Paul Walter Hauser. When asked what he would do if he had one more chance to run a wrestling show his way, Hauser seized the moment, calling MLW owner Court Bauer live on the air to pitch the concept. Bauer gave an enthusiastic YES.

With a career steeped in transforming pro wrestling, Bischoff’s influence reshaped the sport in the 1990s, headlining as Executive Vice President of WCW. Bischoff famously led WCW’s rise, dominating the wrestling landscape for 83 weeks and challenging WWE in an intense ratings war. Known for his bold, cutting-edge approach, Bischoff innovated and pushed the boundaries of wrestling, with big matches, iconic moments, and surprise twists that kept audiences and competition on the edge of their seats. Now, in 2024, he has the opportunity to return to power, bringing his visionary style to MLW for one unforgettable night.

This will mark Bischoff’s first-ever wrestling event promoted in New York City – a place that, during the historic Monday Night War, was considered “enemy territory.” With Bischoff now at the helm of MLW in the Big Apple, fans are already speculating about how the mastermind behind wrestling’s most shocking moments will make his mark on the MLW stage.

MLW ONE-SHOT has become one of the most talked-about MLW events, inviting trailblazers of the sport to take command and execute their creative vision for one night.

Will Eric Bischoff, the mastermind behind some of wrestling’s biggest moments, be able to reshape MLW for one explosive night?

Find out on Thursday, December 5, at MLW ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City – and join fans from around the world for this historic, free-to-view event.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.