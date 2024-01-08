Eric Bischoff weighs in on the future of a major matchup in WWE.

Last Monday The Rock returned and hinted at a feud with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a match the WWE Universe has been clamoring to see for several years. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast Bischoff gave his thoughts on how big the matchup will be.

I really don’t have much a perspective on it, other than probably everybody else’s, which is ‘holy crap, I can’t believe this is happening, he’s back.’ I didn’t think that would happen. But it is. I think what’s really exciting is, what are the options, creatively? What’s going to happen? That’s why they’re doing it. There’s some options there, and I think both [Jon] Alba and I agreed that it makes the most sense to us, at least, to have Rock show up at [co-host Casio says Elimination Chamber in Perth] yes, Perth, Elimination Chamber. WrestleMania’s like the Super Bowl, right? Well, why not have two Super Bowls, if you can?

That being said, Bischoff makes a case for the match to happen at Elimination Chamber prior to WrestleMania 40, which takes place in Perth, Australia and will have a crowd bigger than Mania.

Certainly with Rock there in Perth, it sets the stage for future international growth, and that’s, I’m guessing, a big part of the strategy. If you look at the dots and connect a few of them, since Nick Khan has come on board and is steering the ship, lot of emphasis placed on international PLEs. I think that this is a great way to do that. I’d like to see Rock/Roman in Perth. I’d like to see Roman beat Rock because it makes the most sense to me and then set up a monster of a pay-per-view [match] in Cody and Roman for all the marbles. That’s what I’m hoping is gonna happen.

