– Eric Bischoff is scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of WWE LFG on A&E, which airs tonight as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday block of original programming. Also airing are new episodes of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments. WWE released the following preview clip of Bischoff’s appearance on the March 9 episode of WWE LFG.

– WWE continues to count down the rankings of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” on YouTube, with new videos of full matches from past WrestleMania’s ranked in order of what WWE feels are the 50 best in company history. Coming in at number 40 is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins from WrestleMania 31, while number 39 featured Gunther vs. Sheamus from WrestleMania 39.