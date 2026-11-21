– How Sting learned to hold a crowd without saying a word. On a November 1996 episode of Nitro, WCW opened with Sting already in the rafters. The Giant, Ted DiBiase and Vincent looked up at him from below. Sting gave them no answer. Looking back on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff said Steve Borden had been working on something away from the ring that helped him pull that off.

Bischoff could see Borden growing his hair out while he was still wearing the flashy jackets and tights of his Surfer Sting days. He thought Borden was ready for a change before he knew what he wanted the next Sting to be. By the time Scott Hall suggested the darker character, Borden was taking acting lessons.

“So now we’re trying to figure out this new character while a guy who’s really immersing himself in the process and has a good feel for where this stuff is going. He’s got a few more tools to play with and work with and have fun with in the process.”

What Bischoff liked best about the silence was how it played in somebody’s living room. The announcers were trying to be heard over the wrestlers, the wrestlers were trying to be heard over each other, and the guy Bischoff wanted to watch was up in the rafters.

“I’m sitting in my house. I’m turning on the television. I want to watch this show. I want to have some fun. And everybody’s yelling at me. The announcers are yelling at me. The talent is yelling. Everybody’s yelling.”

– Why Bischoff went to Turner for Sting. Borden and his acting coach had a project they wanted to make. Bischoff said he helped finance it, served as executive producer and got it on TBS. When it came time to make the case to Turner, he had one advantage. People who watched TBS already knew who Sting was.

“So, it wasn’t just me doing it to help Steve. It was also Turner Broadcasting and a team of people doing it for the same reason, right? Nobody had huge stars in our eyes or dollar signs either. It was, we knew why we were doing it. It was to help build Steve’s career.”

Conrad Thompson asked whether filming a deleted scene for Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar might have sparked Sting’s interest in acting. Bischoff remembered the lessons starting earlier, though he couldn’t pin down when the script first crossed his desk. As for what made Borden want to act in the first place, Bischoff left that answer to him.

“I don’t know. I’d have to ask Sting about that. I just wasn’t aware of it till this interview.”

Watch Eric Bischoff discuss Sting on 83 Weeks