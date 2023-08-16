Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about his run as the WWE Raw General Manager in 2003, why he stayed out of creative and more. Here are the highlights:

On staying out of WWE Creative:

“I never really got involved in the creative side of things. I showed up. And usually, Bruce Prichard was the guy producing me in charge of my segments. I would show up, and Bruce would say, here’s what we think you’re going to do, usually about noon or one o’clock, to give me an idea of the direction of what I was going to be doing. And I knew between noon and five that it would change somewhat. There would be modifications to it. But my only contact was Bruce. I never was part of a creative meeting. Vince never brought me into the office, sat me down, or ran things by me, nor did anybody other than Bruce. And then it was just a matter of taking the information that I was given, the script I was giving, and trying to figure out a way to make it work in, in terms of, you know, being all over the show and being in different situations. You know, I had done that in WCW, you know, it’s, to me, just a day of work. It was just a normal course of things. I didn’t think about it too much. I didn’t even realize how much or how little I was on any show, to be honest. I just, I just did the work. That’s the only way I can say it.”

On RVD’s AEW debut:

“Of course, everybody else will too here, coming up at the end of the month; We’re put in the WWE e Hall of Fame at the same time, the same year, 2021. Wow. Kane, Rob, and I just realized that as I’m sitting here looking at some of these images. But with Rob, you know, I was at an event, and I don’t remember where it was, probably 4, 5, 6 months ago. It was an independent show. Rob was on it, and we shared a locker room, and Rob was stretching. And he is in such phenomenal condition, and he takes care of himself physically, which has allowed him, I think, to continue not only performing but doing some of the crazy stuff that Rob is known for. He’s done a great job of taking care of himself physically. I thought he was going to; I thought he was going to retire, though. I thought I heard rumblings from Rob himself where he was considering just walking away, from active, you know, wrestling. So to that extent, I was a little surprised that he showed up in AEW; still, you know, I’m very happy for him, you know, anytime someone that’s been in the industry, as long as someone like Rob has, or Steve Borden has Chris Jericho, I get a special kick out of watching them still being able to go out there and, and perform, maybe not to the level that they did 10, 15, 20 years ago, but still at a very, very high level. It’s quite an accomplishment.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.