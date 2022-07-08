On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed his now scrapped idea to bring a streaming platform (courtesy of OTT) to fans all around the U.S. so they can watch their favorite indie promotions at any point. Check out Bischoff’s full vision in the highlights below.

How critical he thinks it is for indie wrestling to have representation on a platform:

“I think it’s critical to the wrestling space. I developed the idea and funded it to a point and started it. And then I met Nick Hausman and kind of explained to him what we were doing, and he was very excited about it, and Nick actually jumped on board to try and develop this idea.”

How he wanted to have a platform where fans all around the world could watch whatever indie promotion they wanted:

“We wanted to have a destination, call it a website, whereby if you lived in Utah, but you were really interested in the indie scene because of someone that you’ve heard about in Maine, you’d have the opportunity to watch that product and it would all be aggregated.”

Says once a year he wanted to hold a “Super Bowl” of indie wrestling:

“Once a year, we’d have some of the top talent from each of those promotions that wrestled there regularly or were hired to wrestle in this particular event. We would have basically the Super Bowl of independent wrestling.”

