Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about how he thinks AEW could get hot again. Here are the highlights:

On what could get AEW hot again:

“Tony should find a way to find satisfaction. In being the guy that puts it all together and oversees it in its growth and hand off creative to somebody who knows what the fuck they’re doing when it comes to managing talent. Certainly creating the show and producing television because he clearly doesn’t have it. And he’s the mistakes that he’s making. You know, it reminds me of one of the things that made me lose so much respect for Tony. Almost two years ago to the day. I should pull up the post. But essentially, it said if Ted Turner knew 1% about wrestling as I do. WCW would still be around. Well, let me tell you something, Tony Khan. If you knew half of 1% of what Ted Turner knows about producing television, you might not have been embarrassed like last night. Tony is so focused on being the next Paul Heyman or Vince McMahon or Paul Levesque. That’s what he’s focused on; he needs to focus on the product, not the WWE product. He needs to focus on his own product and find people who are more talented than him to take over creatively. It’s that simple that would pull the nose up.”

On talent not being an issue for AEW:

“He’s [Tony Khan] got all the talent in the world. There’s no problem with talent. He’s so deep in talent. It’s hard to remember who he’s got on his roster sometimes. They’re like they’re in a witness protection program, and these are great talents. It’s not a talent issue. It’s a token issue. Until that changes, nothing else will.”

