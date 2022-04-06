Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on Samoa Joe joining ROH/AEW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

The former WWE star appeared at last Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event and will make his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite by wrestling Max Caster in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match

“I love Samoa Joe. As a person, he’s a great guy and I consider him a friend – an amazing performer. I’m really happy for Joe and for Tony [Khan] that marriage came together. It’s real fun to watch the full circle. It’s kind of where Samoa Joe got his start in many respects, and now he’s been to the mountaintop and seen it all, and he’s right back to where, in a way, his journey started. That story in and of itself is really interesting to me. It’s great backstory. I would expect a lot out of Joe. Joe is an intense guy. I don’t know where he’s at physically or if he’s carrying some injuries along with him that’s going to slow him down or change the way he works in the ring – maybe, maybe not, I don’t know. But whether it does or doesn’t, it’s not going to affect his intensity when it comes to the ring. He’s believable, he can work his ass off, and I’m really excited for Joe.”

