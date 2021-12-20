Eric Bischoff covered the December 23, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

During it, he was asked if he enjoyed the bWo (Blue World Order) parody of the nWo in ECW considering he came up with the nWo after seeing a similar act in Japan.

“I kind of liked it. I mean, how do you not? It’s fun. I dug it and I still do. By the way, I follow Blue Meanie on social media. I encourage everybody to do so. He’s a really good guy. He’s a solid human being. He has a great sense of humor by the way, which I always enjoy in people. I still get a kick out of it to this day when I see Blue Meanie post stuff with his BWO T-shirt on. It makes me smile.”

