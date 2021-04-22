Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT while speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast.

The war is over as NXT has moved to Tuesday nights while Dynamite remains on Wednesdays. It lasted a year and a half.

“It’s great that WWE decided to move over to Tuesday nights,” Bischoff said. “They thought that was a better spot for them for whatever reason, but they made the move and it worked out for them. Obviously it worked out for AEW, they delivered the 2nd highest rating in the history of their show. Now they’re up to 1.2 million which is fantastic by today’s standards, 5 years ago, it would’ve been a death sentence. “By today’s standards, that’s damn good and good for them, it’s growth, they’re moving the needle. They’re moving their audience, that’s a great thing. The challenge is going to be maintaining that throughout the summer when people are busy playing softball, hanging with their buddies, taking their kid to little league, doing whatever they’re doing which is not sitting in the house watching television because that’s what they’ve been doing all winter.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc