Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff asked if Ric Flair’s claim that he got him his job in WCW is true:

“I think the timeline is pretty obvious. The only conversation I had with Ric Flair from the time I first met Ric in Anderson, SC, the day before he left, and the time he came back, I had one conversation with him and that was the one in Anderson. I never had a conversation with Ric Flair beyond that until after he came back to WCW.”

“I’ve heard Ric say this even recently, like he’s angry that I haven’t acknowledged the fact that he was the one who got me my job. It’s not true. I don’t think Ric is saying, and in fact, it kind of surprises me that Ric would give a damn given his feeling about me. Why would you want to take credit for that? Like, so you’re the bastard that brought him in. The heat’s on you.”

“But no, nothing could be further from the truth. That process that took place from the time that (Bill) Watts was fired and the time that I was actually given the job, Ric was nowhere to be found and I never had one conversation. He didn’t know me. He probably doesn’t even remember me saying hello to me backstage at Anderson, SC at that point. I had the job before Ric came back. I was given the job, I was told I was going to get the job, before it was announced on the 10th, so how could Ric have recommended me and gotten me that job considering he didn’t even know me at the time and I had already gotten the job before he came back?”