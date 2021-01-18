In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Eric Bischoff spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about criticism that Bill Goldberg receives from fans. The WWE Hall of Famer will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble PPV. Here is what he had to say:

“I think it goes back to the beginning of Goldberg’s career. Bill Goldberg became a megastar almost overnight. And, as a result of that, Bill Goldberg was thrust into the limelight in main event matches with top-level talent, without really having the experience that would enable him to have longer, more dramatic types of matches that you would see out of a Sting, or a Chris Jericho, or you name it, any of the other top stars.”

“I think because of Bill Goldberg’s limited experience in the very beginning, and the fact that Bill didn’t really develop a much broader skill-set in terms of his technical abilities in the ring, fans sometimes look at Bill Goldberg as a limited star in terms of in-ring ability. I think there’s some resentment in the eyes of fans for that. They understand the character, how powerful the character is, but because of the limitations that he has in terms of what he can do in the ring, I think there’s a little bit of resentment or resistance to Bill Goldberg.”