Eric Bischoff discussed Charlotte Flair defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 on the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast. Here are the highlights:

Whether Flair should be the babyface in the feud because of how Rousey acts towards the crowd:

“I’m looking at her in the ring and she’s not an actress,” Bischoff said about Rousey. “She’s not. So what you see is really what you get in terms of the way she carries herself. She’s not trying to be anything else. She doesn’t have the ability to be, so she’s very raw in that sense. When I’m watching her, I’m looking at somebody that is just not happy to be in the role she’s in. She’s not happy being in that ring. She’s doing it, and probably for a very good reason. But I don’t get the feeling that she digs it. I really don’t.”

His belief that Rousey shouldn’t be on television every week:

“So I wouldn’t change too much to accommodate her presence because I wouldn’t bank on it. I don’t think she’s gonna be a draw if she’s gonna be an everyday thing. If we’re gonna see her every Monday night or every Friday, her stock is going to go down real fast. Real fast. Why would you sacrifice a quality heel in Charlotte for someone who may or may not be around, and if she does stick around, her stock is going to drop precipitously.”

