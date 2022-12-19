On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff looked back on the WCW Starrcade 1999 main event matchup between Bret Hart and Goldberg, a bout that will forever be remembered for the wrong reasons.

During the contest, Goldberg nailed Hart with a stiff superkick that the Hitman claimed gave him a severe concussion, and eventually led to the health issues that forced him to retire. However, Bischoff believes that the concussion actually came at a different spot in the matchup.

I’m looking at Bret bouncing his head off the concrete or the ring post, whatever it was, and if I had to put my money, I would put it on that concussion occurring on that bump as much or more so than the kick to the head.

Despite when the spot happened Hart has been VERY vocal about Goldberg being an unsafe worker, and has continued to criticize the former undefeated champion for ending his career too eary.

