Back in April, the legendary Bill Goldberg stated in an interview that his contract with WWE is officially done and that he was considering a retirement tour “on his own terms.”

One person who disagrees with this move is fellow Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff. Easy E spoke about the former two-time Universal Champion during the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast and explained why it would be bad for Goldberg to attempt his own tour.

There’s not generations of Bill Goldberg fans out there, there are generations of Ric Flair fans out there, Ric Flair is arguably as popular today in many respects. Bill, comparatively speaking has been in the business for five minutes when you compare him to someone like Ric Flair. I hope he gets a lot of money upfront, let’s just put it that way.

Bischoff adds that wrestlers should want to be remembered for how they performed at their peaks and not in their later years.

I don’t want to see a lesser version of Bill Goldberg get back into the ring and again, if he doesn’t need the money and I can’t imagine that he does, I don’t know why he’d do it,” Bischoff said. “I just wish he wouldn’t do it. Here’s the other thing, you want to be remembered for being at your peak.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Bischoff opened up about his recent health scare and how he had to have a difficult conversation with his wife about potentially dying. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)