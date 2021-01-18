In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Eric Bischoff spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about not thinking he’ll ever have the honor to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here is what he had to say:

“It’s funny. It’s almost like clockwork. I start getting those questions every year by around January. I don’t think about it. Honestly, I don’t. The only time the thought forms in my mind is when I have to answer a question like this. First of all, to be honest, I don’t think it’s going to happen for a variety of reasons.”

Bischoff didn’t elaborate on the variety of reasons he doesn’t think it will happen.