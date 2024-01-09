Eric Bischoff once again goes in on AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President spoke about the five-year old promotion during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. When the topic of top free agent Mercedes Moné was mentioned, Bischoff explained why The CEO going to AEW would not do much for their numbers, adding that AEW has become more like TNA than a WWE.

Nothing. How many times have we seen big names come from WWE to AEW, and people speculating about how it’s gonna impact the business and what’s gonna happen, and nothing happens. It doesn’t matter who you bring in there. I made the comment, and I’m gonna make it again. AEW is quickly becoming TNA. I got nearly a million views on that comment, and a lot of them, probably a half million responses, everybody buried my comment and me along with it. But this is a perfect example of what I meant. We’ve seen so many big names come into AEW. Pick one. Let’s put CM Punk off to the side. Pick any other one, and the net impact on the growth of the business, other than selling t-shirts, has been zip. Nada. The television audience continues to deteriorate, while WWE’s continues to grow. You look at their ticket sales, outside of anomalies or outliers, I should say, like the UK, and they’re not doing nearly as well as they were in the past. Look at their Dynamite shows. Check out WrestleTix on social media, and you can see their ticket sales. They’re playing in 10,000 [to] 15,000-seat venues, but scaling them down to 4,000 and a week before the event, they haven’t sold out yet. So it doesn’t matter.

