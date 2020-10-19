During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff is asked if he thinks that NXT is everything TNA should have been. Bischoff takes the question and turns it around. claiming that he doesn’t think NXT is on the same level of TNA during his time with the company.

Eric Bischoff: I don’t think NXT is as good as TNA was when TNA was at its peak. Now, ‘at its peak’ is subject, right? Some people liked TNA when it first started, because it was new. I get that. There’s value in that. A lot of people liked it because it did feel different in the very beginning. Some people did like that smaller presentation. More than anything, everybody loves a competitor, right? Because you get your hopes up. You get interested in some new, fresh characters that you haven’t seen before. But if you go back and you look at TNA in terms of its peak across the boards – not in a moment in time, but for an extended period of time – in terms of television ratings, PPV buys, and house show attendance, then that will be the period in time that I was describing earlier with the Aces and Eights peak storyline period with Brooke [Hogan] and Bully [Ray] and all of that when they were pulling 2,500-3,500 or 5,000 people in a venue. I don’t know that NXT is doing anything better than TNA was when TNA was at its peak. And I’d be pretty sure, I don’t know, but if I were a betting man I’d bet that there are a lot more resources being pumped into NXT than there ever were being pumped into TNA.

If you use any of the quotes above, please give credit to 83 Weeks for the podcast and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.