Eric Bischoff covered the TNA Final Resolution PPV event in 2011 on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

During it, he explained why TNA had a very low PPV buy for this show despite having a lot of talent. He thinks this is the same reason why TNA Wrestling didn’t work.

“It’s been the bane of my existence and frustration over the years with all things TNA because of what could have been. It kind of goes back to what we were saying earlier (about AEW), if the goal is to build a big roster, and TNA built a big roster, they had some big names there with Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and at one point Booker T, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and all the others that went through TNA with the idea of, ‘Let’s get these guys on the roster and the audience will come’. No they won’t. You have to do the other sh*t right too. It’s one thing to have a big roster, and it’s another thing to have a big roster and build your business with a great strategic plan and vision, and that’s where TNA fell apart. There was no strategic plan and there was no vision. This PPV is a perfect example of it.”

