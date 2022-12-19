Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff detailed what he thinks makes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns special.

“This dude has been busting his a** for the last six years they’ve been pushing Roman,” Bischoff said. “The fact that now he’s finally reached that level where he is the biggest name in the world in the industry and now people are bi***ing because they don’t see him wrestle a 20-minute match every week? If you saw him wrestle a 20-minute match every week, you wouldn’t want to see him anymore!” “There’s two ways to kill a talent, one is not to expose them enough and the other is to overexpose them,” Bischoff said. “There’s a saying ‘less is more,’ that’s so true when you get to the top of the mountain. You can get overexposed so quickly and easily. Nobody intends to do it, it’s not malicious, it’s just lack of experience.”

