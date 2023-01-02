Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Bobby Lashley’s departure from TNA Wrestling in 2010.

“Bobby was easy,” Bischoff said. “Bobby was like working with butter. He was so easy. I’m talking about backstage, right? Just classy, easy, professional.”

Bischoff claimed that the person he had trouble dealing with was Lashley’s then-girlfriend Kristal Marshall:

Bischoff said, “Kristal (Marshall) was not (so easy to work with). She was a little hard to deal with and she kind of ran that show, so that created a little bit of tension. As time went on, you know, she got in the way of Bobby’s career, not that it hurt Bobby at all. Obviously, TNA was not going to be where Bobby was going to end up. I actually fired Bobby Lashley in TNA. It wasn’t my decision to fire him. I was just voted the guy to go tell him and it was really because of her, not because of Bobby. I don’t know if it was Dixie. It had to be Dixie. Somebody made the decision that it was time for Bobby to go and nobody wanted to go tell him, so I got nominated. It was not my decision to fire him. I’m just giving him the bad news.”

