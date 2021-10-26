During the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about why he made the decision to let former WCW United States Champion Raven go from WCW in 1999.

“It wasn’t a very memorable occasion. Scott Levy was kind of a malcontent. His character was a malcontent. He lived his character. And everything that Meltzer said was probably true. You had talent mouthing off about the company or expressing their opinions about the company, which is fine, as long as you’re not taking a check from that company.”

“If you’re taking a check from the company and you’re out there publicly disparaging it, I got no f*cking time for you, man. Hit the road, especially if you’re kind of a non-contributing talent, meaning you’re not moving any needles. You’re not generating any revenue. You’re certainly not a ratings pull.”

“You’re just another cog in the wheel as Levy was at the time. To have a guy like that on a show as powerful as Mancow’s was at the time as one of the top-rated shows in Chicago, which is a major television market. Why would I want a guy like that around?”