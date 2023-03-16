Eric Bischoff is a big fan of Rey Mysterio, but never saw him as world champion material in WCW.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the lucha-libre legend on a recent edition of AdFreeShows, where he commended Mysterio for his recent Hall of Fame induction. Bischoff later spoke about Mysterio’s run in the WCW cruiserweight division, one that he dominated but never ascended past.

At that time, Rey was about, what, 5’6″, whatever he is, 5’7″, and I don’t think he weighed 175 pounds at that point and how are you going to book him with Bill Goldberg and Kevin Nash and Lex Luger and Hulk Hogan and do it in a way that’s believable? It would’ve been tough and I don’t think I would’ve seen it.

Mysterio would go on to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, which included multiple world title reigns.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)