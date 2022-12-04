Eric Bischoff said on Steve Fall’s Ten Count that despite the two men’s past, his professional respect for Vince McMahon has never been stronger.

The reason for that is because of the seamless transition following his departure as WWE CEO and Chairman and the resilience of WWE as a result of the system he put into place.

“Those are some cool things, and I think for me I looked — you know, I said I respected Vince McMahon. And I respect him more now, today, from a business perspective — I want to make that clear, from a business perspective, I respect him more now than I ever have. Because what Vince did was build an infrastructure around him that not only allowed WWE to become a seamless — or the transition between Vince and Stephanie and Triple H, it’s not only seamless; the business continues to grow.” “And there’s not a lot of executives that have been at the top, the chairman, in this case, that have been able to walk away while being successful, wildly successful in defying the stock market. Walk away and the stock actually go up. That is a credit to building that infrastructure and putting the right people in place to manage that business.”

h/t 411Mania