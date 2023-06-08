Eric Bischoff discusses his old colleague, Sting.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about The Icon during the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he explained why he thinks the current AEW star didn’t jump ship to WWE shortly after the collapse of WCW. Bischoff begins by saying he’s not surprised at all that Sting took his time in making that decision.

No. One of the things I really recall about him personally — and this was throughout my working relationship with Steve — Steve’s very guarded. I want to say he’s an introvert, but at least around the locker room, he was very guarded. Didn’t really talk about it that much, to be honest with you.

Bischoff continues by saying that Sting didn’t seem like he trusted WWE in how they would use him.

But I wasn’t surprised because — I don’t want to speak for him — but because Sting was so guarded, I don’t want to say he didn’t trust people, but I don’t think he had a lot of confidence in how he would be used or utilized in WWE. Look, he had a couple conversations over the years with WWE, but he never pulled the trigger. I think it was because he just couldn’t get himself to trust the process, I guess, in WWE. He just didn’t feel comfortable, so it didn’t surprise me.

After a lengthy run in TNA Sting did eventually sign with WWE in 2014, where he was entered into the WWE Hall of Fame and had a few marquee moments like wrestling Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2015. He signed with AEW in 2020 and has been there ever since.

