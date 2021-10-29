WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff was the latest guest on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a few different topics, most notably how Bischoff was not a big fan of Shawn Michaels execution of the superkick. Highlights are below.

On his fight background and why he criticized Michael’s signature maneuver:

“Well that deserved to be criticized [Shawn Michaels’ superkick]. Keep in mind, I spent a lot of time in martial arts, I was an instructor, I fought competitively as a black belt, even had a couple pro fights back before UFC was called the UFC and it was called — not it was called but it was the P.K.A., Professional Karate Association. I fought on ABC Wide World of Sports and CBS Sports Spectacular. I didn’t fight on — well I think I did fight on CBS Sports but, nonetheless, from a martial arts perspective and that being something that, you know, I’m a little familiar with certainly, that superkick deserved to be criticized. It had nothing to do with my feelings about Shawn Michaels or WWE. That was just a horse sh*t superkick.”

Breaks down the mechanics of the kick:

“That was just calling it right down the middle [it had nothing to do with WCW vs. WWF]. It was — when you lean, when all of your bodyweight is leaning away from your intended target, that ain’t a kick. No. If you watch a really good kicker, someone who will stand up straight, pick up that knee and shoot that side kick out when they’re almost perpendicular to the ground and their body weight is moving into the target, that’s a side kick, that’s a superkick. But that leaning way back when your head’s about eight inches off the mat while you’re kicking up in the air, you couldn’t crack a f*cking egg with that kick.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)