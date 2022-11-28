WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included Bischoff looking back on his time as the president of WCW, even recalling when he brought the promotion to Canada and how difficult of a process that all was. Highlights from the interview are below.
Details his experience bringing WCW to Canada:
What was it like? It was freaking expensive. Doing business in Canada is really, really difficult. I think it’s great. I’m not being negative. But they have very strict immigration process and some of our talent had DUI’s — driving under the influence — and things like that on their record. They just couldn’t get into the country.
Why it was so difficult:
So not only do you have talent that has some of that in their background, you’ve got production staff and people like that that had a hard time getting into the country. You had to deal with the Athletic Commission. It’s just very difficult. Canada makes it very difficult for producers other than Canadians producers to produce television in Canada. I understand it and I think it’s great, but when we want to do business in Canada, we have to pay the price.