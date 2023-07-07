Eric Bischoff gives more thoughts on WWE potentially running a WrestleMania in London.

This subject became a hot topic after John Cena campaigned for Mania to happen in London during WWE’s Money In The Bank premium live event last weekend, something that Bischoff has already weighed in on. On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast the WWE Hall of Famer explains that the show logistics will be off since things are more expensive overseas and most importantly, getting the right time to air the show to their core U.S. audience will be difficult.

I certainly could see it happening, I can’t imagine what the staff, the team over at WWE are thinking in terms of having to produce a WrestleMania overseas. The logistics are tough. You have all the travel involved, you’re working with a lot of vendors you’ve never worked with before. When it happens, it’s going to be a big challenge and of course you have the obvious one right, you want to be in prime time. You want to make sure that the live event is available to the largest sector of your audience, which is the domestic U.S, so they can watch it live and not have to stay up until 2 o’clock in the morning in order to do it. That’s the biggest issue, and again the costs. Everything is more expensive when you do it overseas, the logistics side of that… I wouldn’t want to be on that team, let’s put it that way.

Bishoff adds that most of the staff he’s seen during WrestleMania events are exhausted and that adding the international element will only create a bigger stress environment. He also says that WWE has seasoned vets who are used to working internationally, citing their recent shows in Saudi Arabia as a prime example.

I’d go to WrestleMania and I’d be backstage, and they would ask me to do something on camera. But, if you’re backstage the day before or two days before WrestleMania and you look at the eyes of the people that are there to work, whether it’s the production team or the logistics, by the second day they’re like the walking dead. So adding the stress of doing it internationally on top of that, mind boggling to me. But again, there are some seasoned vets there. They’ve been doing it in Saudi Arabia, but it’s not as big in scope as WrestleMania. That’s a different animal.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Bischoff hyped up Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk at tomorrow’s AEW Collision. You can read his thoughts on that match here.

