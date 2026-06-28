Eric Bischoff believes professional wrestling has survived every major shift in television because it’s one of the most dependable forms of programming a network can buy.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed the changing television landscape and why he isn’t concerned about wrestling continuing to thrive despite the growth of streaming services and free ad-supported platforms like Tubi.

“People get nervous every time the television business changes. They think, ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen to wrestling?’ Wrestling always finds a home. It always has. It’s inexpensive to produce compared to scripted television. It delivers a loyal audience. It delivers consistent audience. Networks know exactly what they’re buying. That’s valuable.”

Bischoff said the way viewers consume content may continue evolving, but he doesn’t believe that changes wrestling’s value to broadcasters.

“Whether it’s cable… Whether it’s broadcast… Whether it’s streaming… Whether it’s FAST channels… It doesn’t matter. Content is content. Good content will always find distribution. Wrestling has proven that over and over again.”

Bischoff also argued that many people misunderstand where the television industry is heading, saying the platforms may change, but the need for reliable programming remains the same.

“Everybody thinks one platform is replacing another. That’s not really what’s happening. They’re evolving. Consumers are changing how they watch. Advertisers are changing how they buy. The business adjusts. Wrestling adjusts with it.”

Looking ahead, Bischoff said he expects wrestling to remain a valuable property regardless of how the media landscape continues to evolve.

“People have been predicting the death of television for years. Television isn’t dying. It’s changing. Wrestling has survived every change before. It’ll survive this one too.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the 83 Weeks podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.