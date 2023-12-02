Eric Bischoff hopes to see a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. CM Punk match in WWE.

On the latest episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast, the former WCW Executive Vice President spoke about the rumors of a potential showdown between “The Texas Rattlesnake” and “The Best in the World” at WrestleMania.

“Yeah, I mean, I’d be optimistic as well because I love watching Steve [Austin], I love his character,” Bischoff said while touching on the topic with show co-host Jon Alba. “He’s just an amazing performer, and he’s got such a great legacy. I would love to see it. I question whether Steve’s in a place physically where he wants to get in there and bounce around.”

Bischoff continued, “Steve is also the kind of guy that doesn’t want to go out there and be less than what people remember him being. It’s one thing to go out in a WrestleMania moment for a spot. That’s not a match. I could see Steve getting physically, but a match? A 12-or-15-or-18-minute match that requires give and take? I hope Steve’s physically in a place where he feels confident he wants to do that because that would be amazing, but it’s been a minute. So I don’t know. Hey, I hope it happens.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.