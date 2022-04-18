WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently responded to a fan on Twitter regarding top WWE superstar Roman Reigns, and his epic Universal title reign. The Tribal Chief is about to surpass 600 days as champion, and has not been pinned or submitted since his return at SummerSlam 2020.

Bischoff goes on to praise the work being by done Reigns, adding that his real-life story only makes this run that much better. His full statement reads, “Ya know what’s so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to

@WWE. The real-life journey makes the public one so special.”

Reigns’ last defense was over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, an event which also saw the Tribal Chief capture the WWE championship.