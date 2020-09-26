On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast pro-wrestling personality Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on WWE’s RETRIBUTION faction. The former SmackDown Executive Director was not shy on being honest, and tries to understand the logic behind the story WWE has told so far.

I think it sucks. Why are they there? What’s the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? What is the reason that they’re there? …It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn’t. I’ve learned this over the last 10-15 years more than I knew it at the time when I was actually in the business. Whatever storyline you’re going to launch, whatever character you’re going to launch, that angle, that story has to begin with either an inciting incident – as you would say in the film industry – or an angle, as you would refer to it probably in wrestling. But there has to be a reason for it. You have to be able to answer the question, ‘Why?’

