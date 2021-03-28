On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the Hulk Hogan and Mr. Perfect feud from back in the early 1990s, and why he believes it was unable to sell out Madison Square Garden. Highlights can be found below.

How Perfect was a talented performer but not a believable enough threat for Hulk Hogan:

Without having the benefit of looking at the storyline going into that or any of the promotion going into it, I would say that I don’t believe Curt was a believable threat to Hulk Hogan at the time. Curt was a cocky, entertain-y heel, and I don’t think a cocky, entertain-y heel provided a believable enough threat to Hulk Hogan.

How Perfect didn’t have that larger than life persona:

Curt was a big dude, by the way. But he didn’t have that larger-than-life persona that Hogan did. Like I said, I think because of the time, that funny, cocky heel was a relatively new thing. You hadn’t seen a lot of that before. You’d see different kinds of heels, but not the funny kind, and not the really cool kind. I think he was just a little too cool for his time and ahead of his time as a character.

