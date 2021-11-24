WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan continues to train despite recent reports of health issues.

The latest 83 Weeks podcast from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff featured comments on his longtime friend The Hulkster, noting that Hogan has switched up his training, but is doing physical therapy several times per week.

“He actually probably is because he’s overcoming a lot of physical challenges,” Bischoff said. “I was just with Hulk a week and a half or two weeks ago and he is training. Although the training is a little bit different than it used to be, he’s doing his physical therapy four or five days a week, a couple hours a day. Gets home and spends another hour or two in the gym and is eating as healthy as he can eat and I’m sure he’s praying his heart out to try to get a lot of the mobility back that 17 back surgeries and a couple hip replacements will take away from you.”

Bischoff’s comments come after WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently said Hogan was dealing with bad health issues, as noted here. For those who missed it, you can click here for Brooke Hogan’s recent comments on Hulk’s health and various surgeries.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.