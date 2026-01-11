As the media landscape continues to shift, questions about AEW’s long-term television future have naturally followed. Warner Bros. Discovery remains in a period of uncertainty as potential buyers and partners circle, and while AEW is locked into its current arrangements for several more years, industry veterans are already speculating about what happens next. One of the loudest voices weighing in is Eric Bischoff, who believes the conversation around AEW’s broadcast destiny is far less dramatic than fans might think.

Speaking on his podcast, Bischoff dismissed the idea that there’s a clear “good” option waiting in the wings if AEW were ever forced to find a new home. He framed the situation bluntly, suggesting that choosing between potential media giants isn’t exactly a win-win scenario, saying it’s like deciding “do I want to get run over by a bus or a dumptruck?” In Bischoff’s view, much of the online debate is built on assumptions rather than hard information, especially when it comes to the true financial details of AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rather than secret alliances or behind-the-scenes power plays involving rival promotions, Bischoff argues the outcome will almost certainly be decided the same way most corporate decisions are made: spreadsheets, audits, and profit margins. If ownership changes hands, he expects AEW’s value to be evaluated strictly on revenue, costs, and advertising performance. The takeaway, according to Bischoff, is simple: AEW’s future won’t be determined by conspiracy theories or wrestling politics, but by whether the numbers make sense when executives start doing the math.