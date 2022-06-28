On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about top WWE superstar Kevin Owens, and how the Prizefighter’s star power will only continue to grow. Check out Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Talks Owen’s success in WWE:

“Who thought that Kevin Owens would be the level of star he is in WWE three years ago? I’m not talking about whether you liked Kevin Owens or didn’t like Kevin Owens. A lot of people really loved Kevin Owens, a lot people wanted Kevin Owens to be in that spot, but how many people really believed he would? Probably not a lot.”

On getting to work with Owens back in 2019:

“I got to know Kevin really well. Kevin and I are friends, and I don’t think he’d mind if I’d share this because it’s a compliment, and I mean it out of respect, but Kevin had a hard time of getting out of Kevin’s head when I was working with him … I’m not going to get into it because it’s just backstage stuff, but it was a tough spot [for] Kevin because it was Shane, and I’m tight with Shane too. Shane’s a good dude, but it wasn’t easy in some ways.”

Thins Owens will only get more popular:

“They together have done an amazing job of elevating Kevin Owens to a point where he’s gonna be a much bigger name in WWE two years from now than he is now. And he’s already a big name.”

